Death notices: Sept. 13, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Dorothea L. Buckman</strong>, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 9, 2023), at Butterfield Assisted Living in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Rev. William H. Copeland Jr.,</strong> 90, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 12, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Margaret Ervin</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 11, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Belinda M. Filbrandt (nee Blottiaux)</strong>, 71, of McNab, and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Sept. 4, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Willie Glenn,</strong> 84, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (Sept. 10, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Rosanna Mae Grant (nee Reaman),</strong> 98, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Sept. 9, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>George Gene Ketchmark</strong>, 91, of Manteno, and formerly of Homer Glen, passed away Friday (Sept. 8, 2023), at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Sylvia Mack</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 12, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Mary Elizabeth Meschi</strong>, 77, of Sheldon, passed away Friday (Sept. 8, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Brandon J. Weglarz,</strong> 13, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Sept. 11, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Kathleen Giandonato</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 12 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating. Kathleen passed away Aug. 8, 2023. Pallbearers were Ryan and Brent Remole, Dwight Baird, Mike James and Michael Giandonato.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Robinson</strong>, 69, of Kankakee, was held Aug. 14 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Jacqueline passed away Aug. 5, 2023. Pallbearers were Conner, Todd and David Robinson, Joe Armenise, Jim Bacon and David Holstein.

