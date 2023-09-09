Death notices: Sept. 9, 2023

<strong>Daniel Steven Dillon</strong>, 30, of Essex, and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 5, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by R. W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Willie Jefferson</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 3, 2023, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Howard Allen Murray</strong>, 78, of Peotone, passed away Sept. 3, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Albert Thomas,</strong> 80, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 2, 2023, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Clyde E. Tilley Sr.</strong>, 84, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 6, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Barbara Jean Mann</strong>, 87, of Carmel, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee, was held Aug. 9 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Barbara passed away Aug. 2, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Shelby Evans, Andrew Cornelius, Philip and Davis Mann, Brock Loy and Joe Musselman.

Funeral services for <strong>Kenneth “Kenny” D. Meyer,</strong> 86, of Chebanse, were held Aug. 11 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Benjamin Hayter officiating. Kenny passed away Aug. 9, 2023. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Rodney Meyer, Russell Ader, Joe Benoit and Aaron Cox.

Graveside services for <strong>Kay Matzen</strong>, 75, of Herscher, were held Aug. 11 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee. Kay passed away Aug. 6, 2023.