Death notices: Aug. 30, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>M. Darlene Smierciak,</strong> 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Aug. 26, 2023), at Miller Health Care & Rehab Center in Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>David M. Christman,</strong> 67, of Park Forest, passed away Thursday (Aug. 24, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors in Park Forest.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Debra K. Hubly,</strong> 57, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Phil Wade officiating. Debra passed away July 30, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Don Fordahl, Joe Doris, Luke Shepherd, Darrel Hunt, T.J. Funk and Wyatt Gustafson.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald Steinke</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Ronald passed away July 31, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>