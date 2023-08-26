Death notices: Aug. 26, 2023 (copy)

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>John David Bradshaw,</strong> 88, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Aug. 19, 2023), at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Richard D. Calabrese,</strong> 74, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Aug. 21, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Ethel Greer,</strong> 86, of Chicago, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 24, 2023), at Advvocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Samuel Kruis,</strong> 75, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Donnie W. Trammell Sr.,</strong> 70, of Fairbury, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 22, 2023), at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Michael Edward Wolfer,</strong> 81, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Aug. 21, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Amy E. Fortsch</strong>, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held July 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Stephen Hudspath officiating. Amy passed away June 28, 2023. Interment was in Skyline Memorial Park.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy A. Wade</strong>, 86, of Clifton, were held July 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Dorothy passed away July 21, 2023. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were John Timothy, Ryan and Eric Wade, Larry Johnson, Ken Baier and Brent Wilken.