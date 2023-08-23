Death notices: Aug. 23, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Jessie J. Chandler,</strong> 75, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 18, 2023), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Phyllis M. Camplin (nee Shuran),</strong> 81, of Park Forest, passed away Monday (Aug. 21, 2023) at Aperion Care in Wilmington. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Marvin R. Hess,</strong> 58, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 21, 2023), at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Joseph Robinson Sr.,</strong> 37, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 17, 2023), in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>David Wayne Tipton,</strong> 67, of Grant Park, passed away Aug. 15, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Maria Torres Quintino,</strong> 54, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 15, 2023, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Viola "Vi" Gilmore</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, were held July 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Chaplain Craig Corsham officiated. Viola passed away July 20, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Ruth A. Isaacs</strong>, 96, of Danforth, were held July 22 at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais. Ruth passed away July 16, 2023. Inurnment was in Olivet Nazarene Columbarium, Bourbonnais.

Graveside services for <strong>Juanita C. Simon</strong>, 95, of Metamora, were held July 24 in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone, with Dr. Enrico Esquerra officiating. Juanita passed away July 20, 2023.

