Death notices: Aug. 16, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Richard Leo Deneau</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 11, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Debra “Debbie” Marafioti,</strong> 57, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 10, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Lorenetta Kay McDonough,</strong> 68, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Aug. 11, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>James L. Passafiume Jr.,</strong> 87, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Aug. 12, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

<strong>Steven Lee Robinson,</strong> 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Aug. 11, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Esther Lee Carmitchel</strong>, 91, of Northbrook, were held July 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Esther passed away July 12, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Ben, John, Dan and Bryan Carmitchel, Zack Yonke and Alex Pozo.

Funeral services for <strong>J. Richard “Dick” Ark</strong>, 95, of Piper City, were held July 21 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Dick passed away July 14, 2023. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were John and Malachi Ark, Josh, Jeff and Cooper Kietzman, and Chuck and Connor Black.