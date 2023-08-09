Death notices: Aug. 9, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Grace D. Carmichael</strong>, 67, of Gilman, were held July 15 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilman, with the Rev. John Balluff officiating. Grace passed away July 8, 2023. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Gilman. Pallbearers were Derrick Carmichael and Ntsika, Peter, Patrick, Eric and Daniel Christie.

Funeral services for <strong>Maxine H. Geiger,</strong> 102, of Watseka, were held July 19 at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Darla Holden and the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Maxine passed away July 13, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Kevin, Danny and Steve Hamrick, Bruce and Sam Ristow, and Ed and Alan Steiner.