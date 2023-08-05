Death notices: Aug. 5, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Roy Calvin</strong>, 72, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 1, 2023), at Aperion Care, Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Chasidy Huff,</strong> 43, of Pembroke Township, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 1, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Donna Christine Lawson,</strong> 84, of Nebraska, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 2, 2023). Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee is assisting with the local part of the funeral arrangements.

<strong>Michael T. Rissky,</strong> 55, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 31, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Sharon Lee Whittington,</strong> 80, of St. Joseph, Mich., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 1, 2023), in St. Joseph, Mich. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>James Kehoe</strong>, 75, of Bonfield, were held July 12 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. James passed away July 7, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Padraic Printy, Tom Meyer, Eric Peterson, Alex Senesac, Dan Jordan and Austin Wray.

Graveside services for <strong>Dorothy Menser</strong>, 92, of Carmel, Ind., were held July 7 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Dorothy passed away June 3, 2023.