Death notices: Aug. 2, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Mary E. Gibbs,</strong> 81, of Watseka, passed away Friday (July 28, 2023), at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

<strong>Debra K. Hubly,</strong> 57, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 30, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Nicholas Robert Parks,</strong> 37, of Braidwood, passed away July 25, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Jon C. Price,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 1, 2023), at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>James P. Hammond,</strong> 83, of Bourbonnais, were held July 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. James passed away July 10, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Hugh Edward Van Voorst</strong>, 88, of Union Hill, were held July 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric J. Brown officiating. Hugh passed away July 5, 2023. Interment was in Coleman Cemetery, Buckingham. Pallbearers were Clayton DeYoung, Mike Hammond, Gregg Olheiser, Duane Grant, Brandon Meredith and John Ryan.