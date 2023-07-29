Obituary budget for Saturday, July 29, 2023

<div>Done - KDJ001033Surprenant - Flag - Donald Surprenant - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag <br /><br />Done - KDJ001025Welch - Wendy Welch- $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001024Gengler - Lisa Gengler - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001030Hendricks - Gerald Hendricks - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001031Held - Robert Held - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> <br />Done - KDJ001032Landrey - Sally Landrey - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001034Fulton - Geraldine Fulton - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div> </div><div>Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Penermon, Marten, Thomas, LeDuke, Giunti</div><div> </div><div>Some past services - must go</div><div> </div><div>DONE - OBIT RECAP</div>