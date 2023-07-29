Death notices: July 29, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Kimoni Franks</strong>, 16, of Kankakee, were held July 18 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, with the Rev. Christopher Clark delivering the eulogy. Kimoni passed away July 11, 2023. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Taj Brookshaw Sr., Taj Brookshaw Jr., Myrical and Lloyd Hilton, and Noah and King Franks.

Funeral services for <strong>JoEll L. Lemenager,</strong> 48, of Ashkum, were held July 12 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. JoEll passed away July 6, 2023. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable. Pallbearers were Pat McNeely, Jay and Brett Lemenager, Brett Lindgren, Darin Burdick and Russ Reunger. Honorary pallbearer was Roger Orr.