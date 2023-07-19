Death notices: July 19, 2023

<strong>Loueva M. Crouch</strong>, 75, of Momence, passed away Sunday (July 16, 2023), at Christ Advocate in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Funeral services for <strong>Victoria L. Longtin</strong>, 63, of Bradley, were held July 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Victoria passed away June 26, 2023. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral Mass for <strong>John T. Gray</strong>, 88, of Ashkum, was held July 11 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. John passed away June 5, 2023. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Emma Steele, Ellie, Olivia and Oliver Gray, and Brent and Tyler Havener.