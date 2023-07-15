Death notices: July 15, 2023

Funeral services for <strong>James Donald Travis</strong>, 85, of Bradley, were held June 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Jerry Gregorie officiating. James passed away June 23, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Virginia A. Ohrt</strong>, 78, of Limestone, were held June 30 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Brad Prairie officiating. Virginia passed away June 24, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bryce, Blake, Preston, Jeremy and Noah Ohrt, Chris and Jacob Lambert, and Caleb Voigt.