Obituary budget for Wednesday, July 12

<div>

Done - KDJ000995Siebert - Edward Siebert - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000993Hammond - James Hammond - $250 obit - with photo - no flag (if possible, can we put this one at the top, his birthday would have been July 12....my idea, not the family's so no big deal if you can't)

Done - KDJ000994Scering - Linda Scering - $250 plus obit (long) - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ000988Brough - Charles Brough - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000989Sinha - Dr. Subendu Sinha - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - <span data-mce-mark="1">KDJ000991</span><span data-mce-mark="1">Osenga - Beverly Osenga - $250 obit - with photo - no flag </span>

<span data-mce-mark="1">Done - KDJ000992Carmichael - Grace Carmichael - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</span>

Done - KDJ000987Roth - Randy "Sid" Roth - $250 obit - NO Photo - no flag

</div><div>- (In Blox) Death notices: <span data-mce-mark="1">Crosman, Florio, Foster, Toma</span></div><div> </div><div>Some past services</div>