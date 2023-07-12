Death notices: July 12, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Denise Fay Kirchner</strong>, 63, of Kankakee, were held June 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Denise passed away June 13, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>James Edward Rittmanic</strong>, 85, of Naperville, were held June 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. James passed away June 12, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Adam Rittmanic, Angelo and Richard Zucco, Justin Welch, Steven Denney and Evan Donley.