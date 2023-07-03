Death notices: July 3, 2023

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Constance "Connie" Denault</strong>, 92, of Herscher, were held June 4 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Connie passed away May 30, 2023. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Holly Howard</strong>, 47, of Bourbonnais, were held June 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Dwight Wyatt officiating. Holly passed away June 11, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Donna Rae Leriger</strong>, 70, of Bourbonnais, were held June 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiting. Donna passed away June 10, 2023. Interment was in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Dawn and Wade Ryan, David Leriger, Miguel Gomez, Dillon Boudreau, Mike Nudson, Blake Applegate and Andrew Spargur.

Funeral services for <strong>Sharon Lee Mericle</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, were held June 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Sharon passed away June 10, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

