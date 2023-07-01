Death notices: July 1, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Mary Lou Crabbe</strong>, 83, of St. Anne, passed away June 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.<strong> </strong>

<strong>John Gutkowski,</strong> 92, of Peotone, passed away June 22, 2023, in Beecher. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy J. Forrest</strong>, 88, of Glenview, were held June 20 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Danforth, with Dr. Philip Sandi officiating. Dorothy passed away June 14, 2023. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Mike, Victor and Robert Forrest, Robert Dietz, Larry Olson and Dennis Zecher. Honorary pallbearers were Stanley Henrichs and Max Howard.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Theresa Marie Rebholz</strong>, 98, of Plantation, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, was held June 14 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Theresa passed away June 2, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Dana, Jamie and Thomas Africano, Blake O'Halloran, Mark Yonke and Doug Booi.

Funeral services for <strong>Nelda West</strong>, 92, of Bradley, were held June 16 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Larry Henderson officiating. Nelda passed away June 14, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>