Obituary budget for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

<div>Done - KDJ000962Zachgo - Ronald Zachgo - $420 obit based on its length - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000960Griffin - Lillie Griffin - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000961Krejca - Joanne Krejca - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /> <br />Done - KDJ000959Ohrt - Virginia Ohrt - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000963Bunnell - Claire Bunnell - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Devine, Thomas</div><div> </div><div>Some past services</div>