Death notices: June 28, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Joseph M. Devine,</strong> 61, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (June 25, 2023), in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Howard “Ray” Thomas Sr.,</strong> 80, of Buckingham, passed away Tuesday (June 27, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Helen Marie Bruens</strong>, 84, of Watseka, was held June 20 at St. Edmund’s Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Helen passed away June 14, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Bill, John and Harvey Krones, Matt and Nick Manahan, and Billy Marshall.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Robert L. Heil</strong>, 93, of Tucson, Ariz., was held June 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Robert passed away June 1, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Joan Carol Hinrichs</strong>, 81, of Herscher, were held June 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. Joan passed away May 9, 2023.