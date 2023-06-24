Death notices: June 24, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Pamela Bierbaum</strong>, 62, of Kankakee, passed away June 16, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Lillie Griffin,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 23, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Larry E. Schultz,</strong> 80, of Nashville, Tenn., and formerly of Sheldon, passed away Wednesday (June 21, 2023).

<div class="elementToProof"><strong>Past services</strong></div>

Funeral services for <strong>Ida Rose Cote</strong>, 89, of Bradley, were held June 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ida passed away May 31, 2023. Interment was in Custer Township Cemetery, Custer Park.

Funeral services for <strong>Chlovena Hebert</strong>, 80, of Pontiac, and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held June 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Shawn Jensen officiated. Chlovena passed away May 28, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jennifer McCoy, Kelsey and Zach Hebert, Cheri Morris, Beth Wojtaszek, and Kendall and Jess Butcher.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael D. Lawrence</strong>, 67, of Kankakee, were held June 9 at Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Duane Denboer officiating. Michael passed away June 4, 2023.

