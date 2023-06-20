Death notices: June 20, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Andrew Lee Barton,</strong> 28, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (June 17, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Jamison Michael Landers,</strong> 45, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (June 17, 2023) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Mary Jane Lynch,</strong> 82, of Marion, Ky., passed away Thursday (June 15, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Gilbert Funeral Home, Marion, Ky.

<strong>James G. Smolik,</strong> 85, of South Wilmington, passed away Saturday (June 17, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

