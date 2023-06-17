Death notices: June 17, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Helen J. Maass</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, were held June 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Lance Hurley officiating. Helen passed away June 3, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Zoe Bates, John D., John L. and James Maass, Quinton Courtney, Kyle Lutes, Roger Light and J.J. Pryan.

Funeral services for <strong>JoAnn McRoberts</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, were held June 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Jen Johnson officiating. JoAnn passed away June 1, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores V. Piggush</strong>, 94, of Kankakee, were held June 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with Sue Chouinard officiating. Dolores passed away May 30, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Chris Beane, Glen, Lyle and Matt Piggush, Todd Paraday and Jason Hibbs.