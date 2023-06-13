Death notices: June 13, 2023

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Patrick Fosnaugh</strong>, 78, of Herscher, was held May 26 at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, Herscher. Patrick passed away May 20, 2023. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Lois Minerick</strong>, 88, of Glenview, and formerly of Kankakee and Bourbonnais, was held June 3 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee. Lois passed away May 27, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Amanda, Emily, Martin and Perry Browder, and Marc and Warren LeSage.

Funeral services for <strong>Jens “Jenzer” Daniel Sperry</strong>, 34, of Bourbonnais, were held June 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Jenzer passed away May 26, 2023.