Death notices: June 10, 2023

Past services

Services for <strong>Joan Adams</strong>, 88, of Herscher, were held May 27 at Herscher United Methodist Church in Herscher. Joan passed away May 16, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Jerrold Brave</strong>, 87, of Chebanse, were held May 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Philip Gardner officiating. Jerrold passed away May 22, 2023. Pallbearers were Doug, Kent and Brian Brave, Nolan, Tim and Camden Bernard, Mark Nichols and Tim Gesse.

Committal services for <strong>Shirley Mae Larkins Pavig</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held May 27 in Pilot Center Cemetery, Herscher, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Shirley passed away Dec. 10, 2022.