Obituary budget for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

<div>Done - KDJ000916Hairston (please place top, left on A2) - Hattie Hairston - Free, Shalone's grandmother - with photo - no flag (Shalone has proofread)<br /><br />Done - KDJ000907Maass - Helen Maass - $250 obit - with photo - no flag <br /><br />Done - KDJ000909LeCocq - Daniel LeCocq - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000910Lawrence - Michael Lawrence - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000912Ostrowski - Ronald Ostrowski - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000913Bucksath - Jeffrey Bucksath - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000914Cote - Ida Cote - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000911Neveau - Joann Neveau - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000915Springer - Sarah Springer - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Kusper, Stonemark, Lambert, Shell, Flint</div><div> </div><div>Some past services</div>