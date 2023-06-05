Death notices: June 5, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Everett Lee Gresiak</strong>, 58, of Kankakee, passed away May 14, 2023, in Bradenton, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Shannon Funeral Home in Bradenton, Fla.

<strong>Earl D. Kroll,</strong> 77, of Milford, passed away Friday (June 2, 2023), at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

<strong>John McCauley,</strong> 73, of Manteno, passed away Friday (June 2, 2023), at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Cathy Diane Wright (nee Merrill),</strong> 70, of Gardner, and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (May 30, 2023), at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

