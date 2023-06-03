Death notices: June 3, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Alice June Evans</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, passed away May 27, 2023, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Hattie Hairston,</strong> 99, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 1, 2023), at her home, in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Mark Gordon Harris</strong>, 52, of Chebanse, passed away May 28, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Dolores V. Piggush</strong>, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 30, 2023) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Melinda S. Behrends</strong>, 64, of Ashkum, were held May 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Benjamin Hayter officiating. Melinda passed away May 21, 2023. Burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton. Pallbearers were Sarah Reel, Christa Hickman, Toni Martin, Spring Mau, and Zackary and David Timm.

Funeral services for <strong>Larry James Miller</strong>, 86, of Herscher, were held May 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Larry passed away May 17, 2023. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Nate Morris, and Shane, Owen and Nathan Miller.

Funeral services for <strong>Daniel “Danny” Ponton</strong>, 75, of Ashkum, were held May 22 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Becky Shipton officiating. Danny passed away May 15, 2023. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Chelsea Ponton, Devon and Jacob Pangle, Ricky Saathoff, Travis Rabideau and Tim Jemar.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Terry Len Trusty</strong>, 56, of Bradley, was held May 23 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Terry passed away May 18, 2023. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Keegan and Aiden Bertrand, Jim Jakovich, Tyler Trusty, Randy Nordmeyer, Bob Tolmer and Justin Giertz.