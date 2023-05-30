Death notices: May 30, 2023

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Betty Jean Hamlyn</strong>, 81, of Minocqua, Wis., were held May 20 at First Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Betty passed away May 16, 2023. Pallbearers were Joshua Yonke, Derek Jaenicke, Bryce Seither, Jeff Baldwin and Patrick Thomason.

Services for <strong>James Michael Hand</strong>, 59, of Chebanse, were held May 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment took place May 23 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis Ray Karraker</strong>, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held May 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Dennis passed away May 15, 2023. Inurnment took place May 24 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Raymond F. Lucht</strong>, 98, of Martinton, were held May 19 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Charles Alt officiating. Raymond passed away May 15, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Lynn and Jason Overacker, Tom Hatting, Wayne Lucht, Todd Baillie and Jon Norder.