Death notices: May 24, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Earnest Brown</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 22, 2023), at his home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Elaine Marie Gray,</strong> 77, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 19, 2023). at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Erik Terron,</strong> 41, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 21, 2023), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Carolyn A. Borgialli</strong>, 102, of Bourbonnais, were held May 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Carolyn passed away April 29, 2023. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Louise Erma Johnston</strong>, 93, of Kankakee, were held May 13 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Julie Smith officiated. Louise passed away May 8, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Graveside services for <strong>McClelland Knight</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held May 15 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. McClelland passed away May 10, 2023.

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>