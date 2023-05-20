Death notices: May 20, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Robert Douglas Krempels</strong>, 76, of Aroma Park, were held May 11 at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais. Jen Johnson officiated. Robert passed away May 6, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert Michael Pierce</strong>, 70, of Bourbonnais, were held May 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Terry Pearce officiated. Robert passed away May 9, 2023.

Services for <strong>Anthony R. Walters</strong>, 82, of Bradley, were held May 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Anthony passed away April 30, 2023.