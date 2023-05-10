Death notices: May 13, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>William R. "Bill" Cole</strong>, 85, of Manteno, passed away May 1, 2023, at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Phyllis A. Larson</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 10, 2023), at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

<strong>Roger Wayne Miller,</strong> 66, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 8, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Angelo Mosby Jr.,</strong> 50, of Kankakee, passed away May 5, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Russell L. Riney</strong>, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (May 9, 2023), at R.M.L. Specialty Hospital, Hinsdale. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ronald Scott Thorson,</strong> 55, of Bradley, passed away Monday (May 8, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Steven "Steve" Paul Anderson</strong>, 70, of Kankakee, were held April 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Steve passed away April 16, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Janis Ann Nugent,</strong> 75, of Manteno, was held May 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent and the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Janis passed away April 27, 2023. Interment was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Joe, Connor and Mitchell Nugent, Kyle Cassidy, Jason Dole, Bryce Clark, Todd Rathje and Brady Bertrand. Honorary pallbearers were Diane Cole, Karen Cassidy, Rita Mroz, Linda Mancuso, Patty Birr, Madeline O'Brien, Kathy Detlinger and Linda Marquie.

Funeral services for <strong>Terry D. Sather,</strong> 71, of Martinton, were held April 28 at Trinity Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ryan Mustered officiating. Terry passed away April 19, 2023. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Mark and Ryan Butzow, Eric Ceci, Bob Fecht, Michael Johnson and Brad Scholtens.

