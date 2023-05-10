Death notices: May 10, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Uteric Dilliard III</strong>, ​73, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 8, 2023), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>James M. Hand,</strong> 59, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (May 6, 2023), in Fort Myers, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Betty Marshall,</strong> 90, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 7, 2023), at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Craig James Roberts</strong>, 56, of Peotone, passed away Thursday (May 4, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>V. Jean Adams</strong>, 91, of Manteno, were held April 28 at Manteno United Methodist Church. V. Jean passed away April 20, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kirstin, Gracie, Ray, Travis and Colton Carson, and Sarah, John and Waylon Yuncker.

Funeral services for <strong>Julie Anne Anderson</strong>, 50, of Bourbonnais, were held April 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Lance Hurley officiating. Julie passed away April 22, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Josh, Corbin and Cameron Hackley, Wade and Zane Xanders, and Mike Shannon.

Funeral services for <strong>James L. Hudson</strong>, 85, of St. Anne, were held April 24 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Michael Seed officiating. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert. Pallbearers were Randy, Dan, Tim and Mike Hudson, Jeremy Parker and Jeffery VanVleck.

Funeral services for <strong>Samuel Albert Williamson III</strong>, 89, of Woodland, were held April 17 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Samuel passed away April 11, 2023. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Elizabeth Morris, Ari Girard, Patrick Elliott, Eric Hankey, Roger Reed, Bill Razzano and Jack Williamson.

