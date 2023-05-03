Death notices: May 6, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Diana Rae Ahlden</strong>, 62, of Crescent City, were held April 25 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth, Milford, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Diana passed away April 20, 2023. Burial was in Morris Chapel, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Taylor and Lincoln Saak, Chris Rudisill, Clayton Ahlden and Greg and Doug Norder.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Verna Marie Mayo</strong>, 71, of Ashkum, was held April 26 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Verna passed away April 20, 2023. Burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Brady Bertrand, Travis Wrye, Matt Johnston, Sam Ortman, Ryan Carter and J.R. White.

Graveside services for <strong>John Garner Michels</strong>, 93, of St. Anne, were held April 21 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Deacon James Kelly officiated. John passed away Feb. 3, 2023.