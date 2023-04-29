Death notices: April 29, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Shirley Ann Cole (nee Sterling)</strong>, 65, of Braceville, passed away Monday (April 24, 2023) at Silver Cross Medical Center in New Lenox. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>David J. English,</strong> 70, of Normal, passed away Thursday (April 27, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Floyd David Gordon,</strong> 58, of Godley, passed away Wednesday (April 26, 2023), at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Paterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Denise Dawn Hasik,</strong> 60, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 28, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Robert J. Pudlo</strong>, 58, of Aurora, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 24, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Clifford C. Rusk</strong>, 70, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 25, 2023), at Aperion Care nursing center in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Carolyn Sue Clement</strong>, 76, of St. Anne, were held April 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Carolyn passed away April 10, 2023. Burial was in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne. Pallbearers were Charell and Robert Turner, Brian Bruckman, Darren Posing, Curtis Clement and Christopher Johnson.

Funeral Mass for <strong>JoAnn M. Kennedy</strong>, 83, of Manteno, was held April 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. JoAnn passed away April 8, 2023. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Roger "Maverick" St. Pierre</strong>, 83, of Herscher, were held April 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric J. Brown officiating. Roger passed away April 11, 2023.