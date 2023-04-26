Obituary budget for Wednesday, April 26

<div>Done - KDJ000798Russell - Flag - Walter Russell - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000801Gray - Flag - Gerald Gray - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000799Anderson - Steven Anderson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000800Thompson - Glen Thompson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br /></div><div>Done - KDJ000802Sather - Terry Sather - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000803Adams - V. "Jean" Adams - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000804AndersonJulie (another Anderson in the same day) - Julie Anderson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000805Youngsma - Kevin Youngsma - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Fulton, Skeen, Butzow</div><div> </div><div>Some past services (must go)</div><div> </div><div> </div>