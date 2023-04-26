Death notices: April 26, 2023

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Irene Solecki,</strong> 92, of Kankakee, was held April 13 at St. Rose Chapel, Kankakee. Irene passed away April 1, 2023. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Pallbearers were Chris, Ken, Frank and Joe Solecki, and Ralph and Bill Mobus.

Funeral services for <strong>Myron D. Stuck Jr.,</strong> 70, of Bradley, were held April 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Myron passed away April 3, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kris Peterson, Dylan Stenzinger, Bradley Welsh, Johnny Berrones, Max Stuck and Joe Bonner.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Doris Marie Uribe</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, was held April 11 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Doris passed away April 6, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Clemens Walter “Sonny” Vehrs</strong>, 75, of Manteno, were held April 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Sonny passed away April 9, 2023.