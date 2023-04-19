Death notices: April 22, 2023

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Thomas E. Benoit</strong>, 91, of Bradley, were held April 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Thomas passed away April 3, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Geraldine L. Kick</strong>, 97, of Bourbonnais, were held April 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Geraldine passed away April 4, 2023. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Sue Ann Parsons</strong>, 80, of Watseka, were held April 6 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Sue passed away April, 2, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Christina Coulter, Michael, Aaron, Ethan and Caleb Parsons, and Marcus Jensen. Honorary pallbearers were Quincie Cowell-Armstrong and Kale Cowell.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Roy Fay Petersen</strong>, 80, of Ashkum, was held April 5 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Dennis Spies officiating. Roy passed away April 1, 2023. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Brett, William, Mike and Brian Kleinert, Jason Reeves Jr., Jason Kottke and Ryan Wasilewski.