Death notices: April 19, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Deena Rae Meyer,</strong> 75, of Clifton, were held April 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Deena passed away March 19, 2023. Inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Robert C. Miller,</strong> 84, of Chicago, was held March 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Robert passed away March 22, 2023. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno.

Funeral services for <strong>Betty J. Witte</strong>, 95, of Bradley, were held March 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Betty passed away March 27, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, Pallbearers were Stephanie and Noah Beaton, and Kaitie, Chris and Jeff Stutz.