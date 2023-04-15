Death notices: April 15, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Richard Lee Spivey,</strong> 74, of Kankakee, passed away April 6, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. Funeral arrangements are by Cress Funeral Services of Madison, Wis.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Frances W. Fager</strong>, 95, of Chebanse, were held April 2 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Benjamin Hayter officiating. Frances passed away March 29, 2023. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jeff and Kyle Adams, Warren Rahn, Karl Hokanson, David Blume and Steve Baker.

Funeral services for <strong>Lillian Flynn</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, and formerly of Herscher, were held March 27, at Herscher United Methodist Church, Herscher, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. Lillian passed away March 17, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Kiel, Asher, Ethan, Rob and Logan Flynn, and Ryan Johnson.

Funeral services for <strong>Pamela Peeken</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, were held March 25 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Pamela passed away March 18, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Patricia Perreault</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, was held March 27 at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin. Patricia passed away March 16, 2023. Inurnment was in St. James Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gil Espinosa, Brandon Jensen, Sean Elliot, Tom Prokop, Charlie Warman, Matt Perreault and Danny Ray Crowley. Honorary pallbearer was Steven Appling.