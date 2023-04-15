Barbara Bexson

GARDNER — Barbara Susan Bexson (nee Rex), 75, of Gardner, passed away April 7, 2023, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

She was born May 14, 1947, in Lockport, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (nee Aspel) Rex. Her parents preceded her in death. Barbara married Joe Bexson on April 19, 1980, in Gardner.

Barbara had previously served as the Gardner Village Clerk for over 20 years.

She had a love for fishing, bowling, playing Bingo and spending time outside, especially enjoying yardwork. She had a generous heart and made sure to support and donate to many organizations, such as the St. Jude and Shriners children’s hospitals, Morning Star Mission and to many local churches. Most of all, Barb loved spending time with her family and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Joe Bexson, of Gardner; four stepsons, Michael Bexson, of Gardner, Dave (Angie) Bexson, of South Wilmington, Jeff (Joy) Bexson, of Gardner, and Joe (Amy) Bexson, of Madison, Wis.; nine beloved grandchildren, Cassi (Jeff) Carlson, Kristen (Luke) Cullmann, Ben Bexson, Chris Bexson, Tyler (Dion Miske) Bexson, Henry Bexson, Riley Bexson, Chloe Bexson and Sofia Bexson; two dear great-grandchildren, Jackson and James Cullmann, and one great-granddaughter due to arrive in May; siblings, Ron (Faith) Rex, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Laurine (Greg) Knox, of Belvidere, Phyllis Rex, of Northglenn, Colo., and Brian Rex, of Marseilles; brother-in-law, George (Donna) Bexson, of Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private memorial services will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

