Death notices: April 12, 2023

Death notices

<strong>Rosemary J. Irps,</strong> 91, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 9, 2023) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Marie P. Duval</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, was held March 25, at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Herscher. Marie passed away March 17, 2023. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kiel, Matt, Thomas and Tyler Duval, Cole Terrell and Max Malinsky.

Funeral services for <strong>Beverly Jean Green</strong>, 75, of Bonfield, were held March 25, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dane Mathews officiating. Beverly passed away March 18, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Elmer S. Palmateer Jr.</strong>, 99, of Manteno, were held March 20, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Greg Clodi officiated. Elmer passed away March 12, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>David E. Zachgo</strong>, 80, of Danforth, were held March 24 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Danforth, with the Rev. Philip Sandi and the Rev. Tim Tammen officiating. David passed away March 17, 2023. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Alex and Nicholas Zachgo, Trenton and Clayton Carley, Brandon Olson and Christopher Hampton.