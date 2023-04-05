Death notices: April 5, 2023

Funeral Mass for <strong>Garry A. Lambert</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, was held March 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Garry passed away March 14, 2023. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Jeff and Garrett Steinke, Scott Pieritz, Dominic Lambert, Dennis Martin and Darin Loy.

Funeral services for <strong>Joseph Vincent McCullough</strong>, 68, of Browns Summit, N.C., were held March 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Greg St. Aubin officiated. Joseph passed away Feb. 28, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jennie M. Schmidt</strong>, 96, of Nevada, Mo., was held March 14 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Jennie passed away Feb. 21, 2023. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Nicole Berning, Michelle Allen, Hailee Corkill, Cydney and Tyler Hults, Sam and Jacob Schmidt, and Phil Link.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Cheryl Jean Villagomez</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, was held March 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Cheryl passed away March 10, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.