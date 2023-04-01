Obituary budget for Saturday, April 1, 2023

<div>Done - KDJ000728Smith - Flag - Rolland Smith - $250 plus obit - with photo - With Flag <br /><br />Done - KDJ000733Ed - Flag - Robert and Viva Ed - $250 plus obit - with photo of two people - with Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000729Funk - Marilyn Funk - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000730Fager - Frances Fager - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000731Rulison - Mary "Joan" Powell Rulison - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000732Goodman - Danny Goodman - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ734Tyson - Eleanor Tyson - $250 obit - No photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000726Taylor - Henry Taylor - $250 obit - with photo - no flag (yes, it reads like an in memoriam, but they wanted it placed as an obituary, okay to put toward the bottom)</div><div><br />Done - (in Blox) Death notices: Baker, Fehlauer, Horrie, Ladislas, O'Donnell, Phillips, Damico, Kenneth Smith</div><div> </div><div>Done - OBIT RECAP</div>