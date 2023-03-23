Death notices: March 23, 2023

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald D. Borchers</strong>, 89, of Crescent City, were held March 11 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Ronald passed away March 5, 2023. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Lindsey, Haley, Annie, Maddie, Molly, Carly, Brian, Brad, Bob, Alex and Sam Borchers.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Isabelle Marie Boudreau</strong>, 90, of Bradley, was held March 6 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Isabelle passed away Feb. 23, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jason and Tony Jeck, Andrew, David and Tim Boudreau and Ryan Pfefferkorn.

Funeral services for <strong>Rita A. Kyrouac</strong>, 97, of Collinsville, were held March 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jeff Dalton officiating. Rita passed away March 4, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Lucille LaCost</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 25 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Lucille passed away Feb. 21, 2023. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Ryder Petak, Jimmy, Mike and Jace LaCost, Nick Figus, Dan Dickerson and Josh Keane.