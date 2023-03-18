Death notices: March 18, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Lenard Brands,</strong> 92, of Beecher, passed away Wednesday (March 15, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Virginia L. "Jenny" Dace</strong>, 91, formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away March 11, 2023, at Wichita Presbyterian Manor, Wichita, Kan. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Dishaun Hudson,</strong> 38, passed away March 7, 2023, at Lady Lake, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Patricia I. Perreault,</strong> 88, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 16, 2023) at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Karl Alan Sanor Sr.,</strong> 58, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (March 14, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Kathryn Ann Huber</strong>, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Donna Pangle officiating. Kathryn passed away Feb. 17, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Al and John Huber, Adam Mundy, Steven McCleary, Damien Maldonado and Mike Meddins.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Patrick Edward Keigher,</strong> 90, of Manteno, was held Feb. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. Patrick passed away Feb. 17, 2023. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Conor and Patrick Lange, Jack and Ted Keigher, Joseph Breault, Thomas Fleming and James Smith.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Ardelle V. Norgaard</strong>, 99, of Bourbonnais, was held March 4 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Ardelle passed away Feb. 3, 2023. Inurnment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher.

Funeral services for <strong>Ada Pearl Wilson</strong>, 103, of Montello, Wis., were held Feb. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Ted Marvin officiating. Pearl passed away Feb. 9, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Stephanie Gutierrez, Todd and Matt Lambert, Zachary and Jeff Wilson and Brendan Ware.