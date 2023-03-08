Death notices: March 8, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Jerami Aaron Coryell,</strong> 33, of Goodland, Ind., and previously of Bradley, passed away Thursday (March 2, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Willie James Kelly</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 3, 2023) at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Elsie Mae Schafer,</strong> 86, of Chebanse, passed away Monday (March 6, 2023) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Thomas Raymond Wilson</strong>, 73, of Braidwood, passed away Monday (March 6, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Vera C. Amiano</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Vera passed away Feb. 19, 2023. Interment was in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Gerald M. Bernicky</strong>, 83, of Limestone, was held Feb. 24 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Gerald passed away Feb. 19, 2023. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Cameron Russell, Tim and Matt Fritz, Scott Fortin, Guy Dillon and Tyler Bernicky.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James Arthur Feller</strong>, 77, of Herscher, was held Feb. 27 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. James passed away Feb. 23, 2023. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Valerie, Madyson, Saige and Brandon Duby, Delaney and Blaise Feller and Kristian Sanchez.

