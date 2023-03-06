Death notices: March 6, 2023

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Alice Lucille Buckley</strong>, 98, of Buckingham, was held Feb. 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reddick, with the Rev. Stanley Drewniak officiating. Alice passed away Feb. 17, 2023. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cabery. Pallbearers were Austin and Scott Buckley, Matthew and William Chorski, Matthew Pinsky and Kade Kohl.

Funeral services for <strong>Harry P. Guimond</strong>, 76, of Lansing, were held Feb. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Harry passed away Feb. 15, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Mervyn H. Kaeding</strong>, 89, of Piper City, were held Feb. 16 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thawville, with the Rev. Brian King officiating. Mervyn passed away Feb. 13, 2023. Burial was in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Pallbearers were Cody and Craig Kietzman, Matthew, Mason and Mitchel Harrell and Mike Berryhill. Honorary pallbearers were Kaedin and Braylin Bond, Akin and Tunde Aremu, Griffin Kietzman, Austin Maubach, Preston Goetz, Jonah Elvidge and Wyatt Harrell.

Funeral services for <strong>Eldon Alfred Pfotenhauer</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Lynn Culkin officiating. Eldon passed away Feb. 20, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

