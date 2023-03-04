Obituary budget for Saturday, March 4

<div><br />Done - KDJ000658Reeves - Flag - William "Joe" Reeves - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000655Barrie - Sandra Barrie - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><br />Done - KDJ000656Cook - Marilyn Cook - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000657Miller - Charles Miller - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><br />Done - (in Blox) Death notices: Weyer, Chaison, Diaz, Mullikin<br /><br />Past services (3 of them, must go because they ran in ele edition)<br /><br />Done - OBIT RECAP</div>