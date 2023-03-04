Death notices: March 4, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Faylia M. Chaison</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 27, 2023) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Luis Antonio Diaz</strong>, 54, of Bradley, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Edward Arthur Mullikin</strong>, 78, of Oak Lawn, and formerly of Limestone, passed away Wednesday (March 1, 2023) at Ascension Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Charles Robert Weyer Sr.</strong>, 77, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (March 1, 2023) at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Paterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services</strong>

<div>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joann Petersen (Katzer) Anderson</strong>, 70, of Ashkum, was held Feb. 20 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Joann passed away Feb. 15, 2023. Interment was in L'Erable Catholic Cemetery, L'Erable. Pallbearers were Kelly Neumann, Michele and Marco Freudman, and Laura, Tony and Matthew Petersen.

Funeral services for <strong>William "Bill" Ralph Busler</strong>, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Bill passed away Feb. 14, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were David, John, Greg and Jeremy Busler, Daniel Yoon and Scott Pleckham.<br /><br />Funeral services for <strong>William "Bill" L. Dirks</strong>, 78, of Crescent City, were held Feb. 18 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Bill passed away Feb. 12, 2023. Burial was in Flesher Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Jason and Travis Dirks, Justin Boudreau, Scott Schroeder, Al Johnson, Klint Hall, Jim Friant and Herman Neill.

</div>