Obituary budget for Wednesday, March 1

<div><div>This one has to go at the top, left....per Sally Hendron's instructions.</div><div>(this is the one that needs a page designer to put it in the specialty formatting that AdPerfect cannot format, let me know if I need to send the info. again) Ardelle Norgaard - Free, Rob's and Sally's friend - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div></div><div>Done - KDJ000644Koldash - Flag - Gerald Koldash - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div><br />Done - KDJ000645Soltwisch - Flag - Wayne Franklin Soltwisch - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000651Mitchell - Flag - Norman Mitchell - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>(no changes allowed, extremely picky family) Done - KDJ000657Franklin - Donna Franklin - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000654Tucker - Ryinne Tucker - no charge, for an infant - no photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000649Boudreau - Isabelle Boudreau - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000650DeVries - Edward DeVries - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000645Schmidt - Jennie Schmidt - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000646Wilbanks - Richard Wilbanks - $250 obit - No photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000653Moore - Ethel Moore - $50 obit - No photo - no flag</div><div><br />Done - (in Blox) Death notices: Lain, Bittler, Chandler, Watkins, Price</div>